Drug dealer murdered teen in Boxing Day stabbing
- Published
A man who stabbed his teenage friend on Boxing Day has been convicted of murder.
Jake Rollinson, 20, killed 16-year-old Joe Whitchurch in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, days after an argument over a £40 debt.
The self-confessed "small-time drug dealer" admitted stabbing his victim, but claimed it was in self defence.
On Wednesday, a jury at Nottingham Crown Court found him guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict.
Rollinson of Hickings Lane, Stapleford, stormed out of the dock and down to the cells after hearing the verdict.
During the trial, the jury heard how Rollinson and his girlfriend Lorna Richardson told officers a "pack of lies" in an attempt to "wrong-foot the police".
Body-worn cameras from police showed the pair telling officers Mr Whitchurch arrived at Rollinson's grandmother's house injured, after which they said they called emergency services.
They claimed to have been outside in Ms Richardson's car at the time as Covid restrictions prevented them being inside the home.
Days later, Rollinson told police Mr Whitchurch was with them but that he was injured while he was upstairs.
During the trial Rollinson changed his story again, claiming he stabbed Mr Whitchurch after the teenager tried to attack the drug dealer with a broken glass.
But prosecutor James Hines highlighted texts between Rollinson and his teenage victim, where he threatened to "bang you out" and "smoke your nan's yard".
Mr Whitchurch's family had warned him against remaining friends with Rollinson, who jurors were told scared and threatened the boy.
The deceased suffered a number of injuries, with a stab wound to the chest that pierced the heart proving fatal.
Before the trial Lorna Richardson, 25, of Blake Road, Stapleford, pleaded guilty to committing an act or series of acts with the intent to prevent the course of public justice.
The pair will be sentenced at a later date.