Family left heartbroken by dog's hit-and-run death in Nottinghamshire
- Published
A heartbroken family are trying to track down a driver who killed their dog in a hit-and-run crash.
George, a dachshund and shih tzu cross, died when he was hit by a car in Bunny, Nottinghamshire.
His owners said he had been spooked by a takeaway delivery and darted out the front door on to the main road.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were working with the family to find out who was responsible and have appealed for witnesses.
The family said five-year-old George was killed on the A60 Loughborough Road by a car being driven at speed at about 01:00 BST on 25 July.
Owner Lucy Perrow, 43, said: "This has broken mine and my husband Brad's heart as George wasn't just a pet he was part of our family and so loved.
"We are absolutely devastated to have lost a member of our family so if anybody knows anything about what happened I want to appeal for them to come forward.
"Our two daughters are absolutely distraught... they are now missing him terribly and feel like part of our family is missing and will never be able to see him again."
Mrs Perrow said the family had been worried about speeding along their road.
"If nothing else we just want his [George's] legacy to be that something has now been done to stop cars and lorries speeding along that stretch of road," she added.
"It has broken all of our hearts and we're all devastated."
PC James Coupland, from Nottinghamshire Police's dog section, said: "This is a tragic incident where a much-loved family dog has unfortunately been hit by a car and resulted in the dog's death.
"The family have understandable been left distraught and we are going to do everything we can to try and find out what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.