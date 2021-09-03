FA Youth Cup footballer in hospital after collapse in Nottinghamshire
- Published
A youth player was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a FA Youth Cup game.
The match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United at Regatta Way in Nottinghamshire on Thursday night was abandoned after the emergency.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a fast response car and the air ambulance attended.
The Colts said the player was being treated in hospital but no details of his condition have been released.
'Seriously unwell'
In a statement, the West Bridgford club said: "We can confirm that there was a medical incident during our FA Youth Cup game against Boston United.
"Emergency services were called out to our Regatta Way Ground after a player became seriously unwell and they are now undergoing treatment in hospital.
"We would ask that you respect the privacy of those involved at this time and we will comment further when we feel it is appropriate to do so."
The club did not say which team the young footballer played for.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received a call at 19:50 hours to a medical emergency in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.
"We sent two ambulances and a fast response car, and the air ambulance were in attendance.
"We transported one patient to the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, by land ambulance."
Boston United tweeted: "Tonight's FA Youth Cup fixture between West Bridgford and the Pilgrims has been abandoned.
"Our thoughts remain firmly with the player involved."
'Four shocks'
Boston United photographer Oliver Atkin tweeted: "Only about 5 metres from me... absolutely horrific. Begging for good news.
"Defibrillators are a vital, lifesaving piece of equipment… there should not be one ground in this country without one!"
Freelance photographer Chris Williams tweeted: "Hug your loved ones, I'm at a FA Youth Cup game this evening where a young player has suffered a SCA [sudden cardiac arrest].
"Four shocks and still unresponsive, three ambulances on site."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.