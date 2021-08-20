Covid: Nottingham's Goose Fair called off for second year running
- Published
A popular funfair has been cancelled for the second year running due to "ongoing concerns and uncertainty" over Covid, a council has said.
Nottingham's Goose Fair, which dates back more than 700 years, was due to start in the autumn.
Its cancellation - only the 10th time it has been stopped in its history - follows a consultation between organisers and Nottingham City Council.
The event usually attracts about 100,000 people a day.
Controversial plans for an entrance fee and perimeter fence for the fair were scrapped earlier this month after a backlash from organisers.
City council leader David Mellen said: "We know this will be disappointing for very many people but we think it's the safest thing to do.
"Residents' health and public safety have to come first.
"In line with advice received from the Safety Advisory Group for Events and national guidance, we had looked at other options in discussion with the [Showmen's] Guild, including measures to control attendance.
"But these weren't agreed as feasible due to the nature and tradition of the event and the site."
William Percival, chairman of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain for Derby and Notts, which organises the event, said: "We are very disappointed.
"The figures we have been shown from the NHS is that less than 50% of people in Nottingham have been fully vaccinated.
"It means those who have been vaccinated will miss out.
"We will work towards next year and make sure the Goose Fair can return."
He added the earlier dispute about entrance fees and fencing did not affect the decision.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.