Drone spots suspected burglars on Mansfield bank roof

image sourceNottinghamshire Police
image captionPolice could not find any suspects after the intruder alarm went of at the Santander bank in Mansfield, but a thermal imaging drone found three people on the roof

Three suspected burglars who tried to hide from police on the roof of a bank were foiled by a thermal imaging drone.

Nottinghamshire Police attended the Santander bank in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 01:10 BST after the intruder alarm was deployed.

Officers could not find any suspects, until the force's drone spotted the three suspects on the roof.

Two men, aged 25 and 40, and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

Police said Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance to help officers search the roof.

image sourceGoogle
image captionFire crews helped police search the roof of the Santander bank in Mansfield on Saturday morning

It is unclear whether anything was taken from the bank.

Det Sgt Lauren Morgan said: "This is a great example of how multiple departments from the force can work together to achieve good results and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the arrests."

