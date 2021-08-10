Nottinghamshire boxer, 64, ends career with world title win
- Published
A British cruiserweight has signed off in style after winning his first world title at the age of 64.
Steve Ward, who was previously recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest active professional male boxer, retired six days ahead of his 65th birthday.
The grandfather-of-three won the World Legends Championships' inaugural cruiserweight title when he defeated 50-year-old Adrian Parlogea on Friday.
He said it capped off a perfect career.
"If I had my time again, I wouldn't change a single thing," he said.
"It'll be something to look at and smile about - I'll be the only world champion with a bus pass."
Mr Ward, who was born in the Hyson Green area of Nottingham and lives in Mansfield, said he had been looking to end his lengthy spell in the ring on a high, becoming even more determined after an injury-affected defeat in 2017.
With the World Legends Championships' upper age limit less than a week away, he managed to make his fairytale ending.
"I've won titles before, but never a world title," he said.
"I couldn't end a career that started as a nine-year-old in training on a sour note.
"I wanted to fight again, I wanted to redeem myself, and I wanted to get that world title, and I've done that. I said I wanted to go out with a bang."
Mr Ward paid tribute to his wife Louisa for her support and intends to take the title to his father's grave in Bulwell to honour his role in inspiring him to box.
After dedicating his victory to "Nottingham, Mansfield and Queen and country", he said he hoped to carry on contributing to the sport he loves.
"I'm not having a pipe and slippers," he said.
"Boxing has been my life since I was nine years old. If you took it away from me I would be like a man with one leg."
According to Guinness World Records, the current oldest male boxer is Albert Hughes Jr, who was 70 years and 234 days old when he fought in Indianapolis on 14 December 2019.
Mr Hughes died before he was officially confirmed as the world record holder.
