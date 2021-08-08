Nottinghamshire care worker fights off alleyway attackers
A care worker fought off four teenagers as they attempted to steal her handbag on her walk to work.
Police said the ambush happened in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, as Rebecca Alexander was heading to a care home to start a night shift.
The mother-of-five was hit across the head causing her to fall to the floor where she curled into a ball and clung on to her bag.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Nottinghamshire Police said Ms Alexander was attacked in an alleyway near Birchfield Road between 19:20 and 19:45 BST on Wednesday.
She suffered cuts, scrapes and grazes to her face, arms and legs.
"When I heard the footsteps behind me I just carried on walking and thought nothing of it," Ms Alexander said.
"Then I felt being hit to the head and I fell to the floor.
"They tried tugging my bag away from me but I held on to it and kept my head down."
'Very distressing'
After the attack she was helped by a couple who gave her wipes for her cuts and brought her a drink.
"This incident could have been a lot worse," Ms Alexander added.
"I'm a healthy person but it could easily have happened to someone elderly."
Det Sgt Gary Hewson said she was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries.
"While we would never want anyone to put themselves in harm's way I would like to commend Rebecca for her bravery shown during this incident which must have been very distressing," he said.
He is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen those involved to come forward.
