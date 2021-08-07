Sherwood Forest naked ramblers leave locals hot under collar
- Published
Naked ramblers are leaving regular visitors to Sherwood Forest - the famed home of outlaw Robin Hood - hot under the collar.
One unimpressed walker has launched a petition to demand operators of the woodland "stop promoting nudity".
He said the regular occurrence in good weather "needs to be discouraged".
The RSPB, which runs the site, said naturists have walked in quieter areas of the forest for decades and it was legal providing they follow the rules.
Petition organiser Robert Robinson said he had recently seen groups of up to 12 men walking naked at the popular attraction.
"My wife used to regularly jog around the forest, but stopped when she came across this group of men," he added,
"Every day, in good weather, nudists can be seen. The police state it is an offence if we find it offensive, which we do."
The ancient woods in Nottinghamshire is home to the 1,000 year-old Major Oak tree which, according to legend, was Robin Hood's main hideout.
Mr Robinson blamed the RSPB for encouraging nudists by placing signs around the site saying they are welcome "so long as they wear clothes when leaving and returning to their cars".
Lynne Manjengwa, who signed the petition, wrote: "I've walked this area for 18 years, since June 2020 there are so many naked men walking around, it's intimidating and alarming.
"When we challenged a guy, not sticking to the rules and not covering himself, he suggested we read the welcome to naturists sign from RSPB, which states, if we don't want to see naked people, to go elsewhere."
'Quite normal'
Peter Wright, from British Naturism, said the petition "discriminates against a minority" and its author has shown "disrespect" in publishing it.
"We have the freedom to do what we want to do and we don't want to be in people's faces, go into high streets or in urban areas," he said.
"Naturism is about being in nature and being naked is quite natural and quite normal."
The RSPB charity said it asked for "considerate behaviour from everyone" at its sites.
"Small numbers of naturists have enjoyed walking in quieter areas for decades, long before we began managing the reserve and their presence is tolerated - and indeed legal - provided they adhere to certain behaviours," it said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.