Nottinghamshire tandem rally attracts 200 riders post-pandemic
- Published
It might only take two to tandem but 200 riders have been peddling the streets this week as part of a national tandem rally.
The Tandem Club held its first group meeting in two years in Nottinghamshire after pandemic restrictions on group gatherings were relaxed.
The Tandem Club usually holds three rallies a year - including one overseas - but the pandemic put the brakes on this.
Club chairman Peter Weeks said it was "wonderful" to be back and exploring in Nottinghamshire.
"We've been to Newark, Colston Bassett, Cotgrave and that area - once you get out on the roads they're very quiet and Nottinghamshire is a beautiful county.
"We've seen some beautiful architecture - the brick houses - you drive along and you never see them," he said.
The week-long rally for enthusiasts of the bicycle made for two finishes later.
Tessa Cox, who has been riding a tandem for about 12 years, was there with her husband.
She said: "The reason I ride a tandem is because I'm a leg amputee.
"It's a little bit harder for me than for some because I do have to sit pretty hard on the saddle all the time - I can't stand up when we're riding.
"It's just really helpful we can ride together as a pair."
Mr Weeks said riding a tandem was "great fun" and said other people should consider giving it a go.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.