Tom Miller: Hiding student fell to death at illegal lockdown party
- Published
A student fell to his death while hiding during a lockdown-defying party, an inquest has heard.
Tom Miller, 24, went to the event in Tennyson Street, in the Radford area of Nottingham, on 5 December 2020.
Nottingham Coroner's Court heard that after midnight, PCSOs called on the house to warn them about noise levels.
Rumours of arrests caused some people to hide, with Mr Miller getting on the roof and then soon after falling and suffering fatal injuries.
The party took place while Nottingham was subject to tier three coronavirus restrictions, which banned different households mixing indoors.
The court heard from PC Kate Gledhill of Nottinghamshire Police, who said the PCSOs gave a warning about noise and left.
Some partygoers claimed there had been a second visit but PC Gledhill said there was no record of this.
But stories of a police presence caused a "ripple effect" with people going into bedrooms and the garden.
PC Gledhill said: "Tom travelled upstairs and found a small window which gave access to a ledge and then a section of roof.
"He filmed himself there and sent messages to friends, inviting one up to join him."
After spending a short time on the roof, his friend went to urinate but slipped.
PC Gledhill said the pair became "entangled" and both fell.
Keen rugby player and Nottingham Trent University (NTU) student Mr Miller suffered multiple injuries and died in hospital the next day.
The friend suffered less serious injuries.
Recording a verdict of accidental death, assistant coroner Laurinda Bower said: "This was a tragic case which led to the death of someone who was clearly highly regarded among his friends.
"It has had a profound and ongoing impact on those who were there and the wider university."
NTU Sport Head of Rugby Union, David Ross, said: "Tom was an outstanding role model and leader within our rugby programme and will be sadly missed by his rugby brothers and the wider sporting community."
Mr Miller was an ambassador for the Oddballs cancer charity and an online appeal in his name has raised nearly £53,000 for the organisation.
