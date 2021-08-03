Tokyo Olympics: History-making weightlifter 'from a home of grafters'
- Published
The family of weightlifting silver medallist Emily Campbell say they are "over the moon" after she became the first British woman to pick up an Olympic medal in the sport.
The 27-year-old was cheered on from her home town of Bulwell, in Nottingham, as she lifted 283kg in the +87kg category.
Campbell began weightlifting five years ago and relied on donations from her community for her Olympic bid.
Dad Trevor said: "I know how hard she has worked to get to this position."
Mr Campbell added: "She has been training really, really hard, we have had no sponsorship at all - just mum and dad's bank - so for her to come out with a silver medal at the Olympics, I am so over the moon.
"You have not heard the last of her."
Campbell's family and friends gathered in her parents' garden to watch her history-making moment on Monday.
Her relieved mother Linda said she now had "gin on tap" to help her celebrate and relax.
Sister Kelsie said: "I know how hard she's worked for this, she's sacrificed so, so much.
"She comes from a home of grafters and from parents who have loved and cared for her. They haven't always had the world but have always found a way to make it happen.
"She's just there to be an inspiration for kids and show anything is possible if you just believe and put the effort in.
"Emily has shown that with only five years of weightlifting."
After picking up her medal, Campbell said: "The support has been immense. I'm just so glad I put together a great performance.
"Just to know your hard work has paid off, there's no feeling like it.
"This kid who was born and raised in Bulwell is now an Olympic medallist. I'm the first female to win a medal for Great Britain and that's something that is going to stay with me for ever."
Campbell thanked those in her home town who had helped her get to Tokyo.
"The Bulwell community have got behind me 110%, from giving me a bag of fruit and veg and helping pay for my weights, I couldn't have done it without them," she added.
"I hope this shows that just because you are from a certain area it doesn't give you restrictions. I was born and bred in Bulwell and it shows you can achieve whatever you want to if you put your mind to it."
Nottingham City Council leader, councillor David Mellen, said everyone in Bulwell and Nottingham was "incredibly proud" of Campbell.
He said: "We know that she got there through her own dedication to weightlifting and with support from her family, friends and local community and she rewarded them all, and herself.
"It's an amazing success story which we absolutely plan to celebrate, but we will want to first discuss any plans with Emily and her family."
