Gary Mavin: Family raised concerns before mental health hospital death
- Published
Worries over a man found hanged at a mental health hospital were not acted upon quickly, an inquest has heard.
Gary Mavin, 46, died at the Priory Hospital in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, in September 2020.
Lea Mavin told Nottingham Coroner's Court her husband sent worrying messages and posted "scary things" online days before his death.
However, a police officer who spoke to Mr Mavin a month earlier said she did not believe he was a threat to himself.
A report from the post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as hanging.
Father-of-three Mr Mavin, from Hucknall, checked into the hospital on 31 August last year, a week after an overdose.
Ms Mavin said she had been separated from him but remained in regular contact.
She said he had initially been positive when admitted but became convinced people from his estate were going to harm him and his family.
"He thought the people from the estate were on the grounds and said staff didn't listen to him and didn't care," she said.
Ms Mavin said her husband was "very reliant" on medication but he said his anti-depressants had been stopped.
"He didn't tell me he wanted to end his life at the Priory," she added.
"A few times he said it would be his last night, but I thought he was talking about the estate people coming to get him."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Ms Mavin was unable to visit the hospital, and messages in the days before his death made her and their children "very worried".
"His posts on Facebook contained scary things," she said.
"He was petrified that we were all going to die.
"The last message I received from Gary... he thanked me for the vote of confidence and told me he loved me."
'Serious concerns'
Mr Mavin's sister, Shona Bradley, said she received similar messages and also raised concerns with staff.
Ms Bradley said her brother was often "distressed" in his messages.
"It was clear there were serious concerns for mental health," she said.
"He was of unstable mind and worried for his safety."
Both women said they did not receive any communication from staff updating them on his care or treatment.
A police officer was called to Mr Mavin's flat in August after he claimed a man was threatening to shoot him.
"Gary's behaviour didn't indicate that he was a danger to himself or anybody else. He just seemed unsettled," she told the inquest.
The inquest continues.
