Alice Hodgkinson: Body of English teacher missing in Japan found
- Published
The body of an English teacher who went missing in Japan has been found.
Alice Hodgkinson, from Nottingham, was reported missing by her manager on 1 July after she failed to arrive at work in Tokyo.
Her father Stephen Hodgkinson, from Bestwood Village, had said her disappearance was "out of character".
The Foreign Office said it is "supporting her family at this difficult time" and is "in contact with local authorities in Japan".
The 28-year-old taught at Shane English School and lived in the neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.