Doctor denies attempting to murder fellow plastic surgeon
A doctor has denied the attempted murder of a fellow plastic surgeon who was stabbed in his home while his family was upstairs.
Graeme Perks, 65, was stabbed in his abdomen and chest in Halam, Nottinghamshire, on 14 January.
The highly-respected plastic surgeon was left "fighting for his life" following the attack.
Jonathan Peter Brooks, 57, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder at Nottingham Crown Court.
Mr Brooks, of Landseer Road, Southwell, also denied three counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a knife in a public place.
Mr Brooks was remanded in custody by Judge Gregory Dickinson QC until a further hearing on 31 August.
A trial date has been set for 27 September.
