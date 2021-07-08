Joseph Chattaway jailed for hammer attack on parents
A man who attacked his parents with a hammer, leaving one with lasting brain damage, has been sentenced.
Joseph Chattaway hit his mother and father with a lump hammer at their home on Pilkington Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, in August last year.
Chattaway, 25, had earlier admitted two counts of wounding with intent.
Before he was jailed for four years and eight months, Nottingham Crown Court heard his mother criticise a lack of support from the authorities.
Chattaway had been accused of two counts of attempted murder but the prosecution offered no evidence to these charges and he was formally cleared.
The court heard he had been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome as a teenager and had suffered repeated bullying.
Coronavirus and lockdown had prompted obsessive behaviour including repeated cleaning and wearing a hazmat suit to leave the house.
This led to arguments with his father, but the court was told attempts to get support failed as Chattaway had not asked for help or broken any laws.
On 5 August, his mother Vannetta heard a row and went to the kitchen to find Chattaway standing over his father, John, who was covered in blood.
He then chased his mother into the front garden and attacked her.
'Lost and completely undone'
John Chattaway suffered multiple skull fractures and doctors think he will never recover enough to live independently, the court heard.
In a victim impact statement, Mrs Chattaway blamed "repeated failures" by charities, schools and emergency services to help her son.
She said: "I am left with the image of my son standing over his dad with a hammer in his hand.
"People now see that person, not my happy, intelligent, boy but someone who is lost and completely undone."
Judge James Sampson described it as a "tragic case" where the "overriding consideration was the defendant's mental condition".
He gave overall sentence of eight years and eight months, with 56 months in jail and the rest on licence.
