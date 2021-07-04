Magnet fisher pulls hand grenade from Nottingham river
- Published
A hand grenade has been pulled out of a river in Nottingham by a member of the public who was magnet fishing, police have said.
The discovery was made in the River Trent, near Wilford Toll Bridge, at about 20:20 BST on Saturday.
Nottinghamshire Police say the Mills Bomb, which may date back to World War One, was detonated safely by the Army in a nearby field.
Ch Sup Ian Roberts said the grenade was clearly "very old" and "rusted".
He said it was disposed of with "minimal disruption to the public" and the scene was stood down by about 22:00 BST.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.