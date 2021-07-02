Clifton graphic designer guilty of 'terrorising' women online
- Published
A graphic designer has been convicted after "terrorising" women online.
Shaquille Williams threatened to send sexual photos of one woman to her family and friends unless she sent more, the National Crime Agency said.
A jury found the 25-year-old, of Hartness Road, Clifton, Nottingham, guilty of blackmail and three counts of putting a person in fear of violence.
He was also found guilty of two counts of sending indecent messages at Nottingham Crown Court.
Williams is due to be sentenced at the same court on 18 August.
The NCA said one of Williams's victims had already been targeted by another blackmailer - Abdul Hasib Elahi, a paedophile and "sadistic" abuser who is awaiting sentence after admitting 158 offences against 79 victims.
Footage of the woman was acquired by Williams, who then used it against her again.
Williams blackmailed the woman between 10 January and 10 May 2019 and used a range of social media accounts to send offensive messages to two others.
One victim received messages, which included the name of her home town, a picture of hydrochloric acid and the name of the road she lived on.
Andy Peach, senior investigating officer for the NCA, praised the women for being "exceptionally brave" in coming forward, adding other associates of Elahi were also being investigated.
"Williams is a coward and a twisted, callous, sexual deviant who caused extreme terror to the victims," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.