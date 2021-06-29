Open verdict over man's Spain balcony death
A coroner has recorded an open verdict over the death of a man who fell from a balcony in Spain, saying he could not be sure there was no one else involved.
Darrell Heckford from Carlton, Nottinghamshire, fell 12 storeys from a apartment in Torremolinos in 2019.
At the time, police had been called to the flat due to an argument with a woman and were trying to force entry.
Assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire Gordon Clow said: "I cannot rule out suspicious circumstances."
The inquest heard Mr Heckford, 44, had gone to Spain to help his father with building work.
On 10 July, police were alerted to an argument after neighbours heard a woman calling for help.
They found the door of the apartment barricaded but one officer saw Mr Heckford on the balcony.
As police tried to force the door they heard the woman shout that he had fallen.
The inquest heard Spanish police did not detain the woman or formally take a statement.
A post mortem found quantities of cocaine in Mr Heckford's system.
Mr Clow said: "I am unable to rule out third party involvement.
"We cannot be sure what happened as we have no corroborating statement from the woman in the flat.
"As we have no evidence as to Mr Heckford's intentions, I must record an open verdict."
