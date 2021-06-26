Kelham Hall: Couples face wedding heartbreak as venue closes
Couples have said they are devastated after a Grade I-listed venue, popular with weddings, advertised it has "ceased trading".
A notice has been put up outside Kelham Hall, near Newark, Nottinghamshire and couples have been told the business had gone into liquidation.
Mitchell Wilson and Eleanor Newton were due to get married there in four weeks and said they were "heartbroken".
The BBC has attempted to contact the owner of Kelham Hall for comment.
Mr Wilson and Miss Newton, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, booked the building for their wedding in January 2018 and paid £8,000 upfront.
Mr Wilson, 29, said: "On Friday one of our suppliers phoned us to say they [Kelham Hall] had gone into liquidation.
"We drove down to the venue to see if we could find anything out and were met with a chap who was securing the site up."
Mr Wilson said they felt "devastated" and "heartbroken".
"We fell in love with the place and four weeks to go to our wedding we have to find a new venue.
"We've lost a lot of money that we've paid out - we still have no idea and have had no contact from Kelham Hall as to whether we're going to get anything back."
Joe Kellam, 25, and his wife Aimee, 23, were married at Kelham Hall in October.
Only 15 people were allowed to attend the wedding due to Covid restrictions so they were planning to have their reception at the same venue in July.
He said he spoke to the owner of Kelham Hall on Friday who confirmed administrators had been appointed.
The couple, from Clifton, won their wedding in a competition but have paid £5,000 towards the reception.
Mr Kellam said they have been in contact with their insurance company and are hoping to get a refund.
He said: "We're looking at different avenues now at how we can go ahead with our reception.
"I feel more bad for my missus than I do anything else.
"It was meant to be her dream day and she's got a lovely white dress now sat in the wardrobe and she can't wear it."
There is also uncertainty around other events planned for Kelham Hall.
It was due to host the main event of a major steampunk festival on the August Bank Holiday weekend after it was relocated to Newark from Lincoln.
John Naylor, organiser of the Asylum festival, said they were "gobsmacked".
In a Facebook post, he said: "We have been informed that Kelham Hall is in financial difficulties.
"We are suspending tickets until we can discuss options with both the administrators and the local authorities."
Kelham Hall was the home of Newark and Sherwood District Council for 40 years before being sold to Kelham Hall Limited in 2014.
A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire County Council said the reports were "concerning" and that their thoughts were with those that have been affected.
The authority has offered to support couples to find alternative venues in the county.
The BBC has attempted to contact Kelham Hall for a comment but has so far had no response.
