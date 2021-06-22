Fifth attempted murder arrest after Basford party stabbing
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed at a street party.
The 18-year-old was wounded after 300 people descended on Basford, Nottingham, on 12 June and three police officers were attacked by the crowd.
Police said a man, 22, was questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed pending further inquiries.
A man has already been jailed for possession of a knife, while another has been charged with the same offence.
The victim was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre for urgent treatment and his injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening.
The force said that during the gathering in Bramble Close "heroic police officers put themselves in harm's way to save the man's life, giving first aid, despite people throwing bottles at them after violence had erupted".
Det Sgt Lee Cattell said: "This was a shocking incident which has understandably caused a great deal of concern in the local community.
"A thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances and we're still urging potential witnesses, who haven't yet spoken to us, to come forward and tell us what they saw."
Earlier, three men aged 40, 22 and 32, along with a 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent and have all since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Two other arrests were made for causing a public nuisance.
People living nearby said the party had been going on for at least seven hours.
A 21-year-old man who attended has been jailed for four-and-a-half months.
Barraket Selassie, of Repton Road, Nottingham pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a Class B drug at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 14 June.
A second man, Malik Blake, of Allendale Avenue, Aspley, also appeared for two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a Class B drug and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The 22-year-old will face a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.