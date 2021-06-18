Campaigners bid to save 'Ollerton 11' pig family from slaughter
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A campaign has been launched to liberate a family of pigs after the pregnant sow escaped from a farm and gave birth in woodland.
An animal charity in Nottinghamshire had hoped to save the pig, nicknamed Matilda, and her piglets from slaughter, and had found a potential home for them.
However, the farm has now removed the animals from the woodland.
The BBC has asked the company, Wold Farms Breeding Ltd, to comment.
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to save Matilda and her piglets, who were discovered in woodland near Ollerton on Monday.
'Incredibly intelligent'
Jon Beresford, from Brinsley Animal Rescue, said he had spoken to the farm and hopes they will hand the pigs over.
"We haven't rescued them yet but we hope the company will have some compassion and allow us to," he said.
"Matilda's maternal instinct has driven her to escape from a commercial farm.
"Pigs are incredibly intelligent creatures and they have a huge maternal drive."
Mr Beresford said piglets were usually removed from sows when they are a few weeks old, and slaughtered when they reach about six months of age.
The campaign has been dubbed "Save the Ollerton 11" after the campaign to save the Tamworth Two - a pair of pigs that escaped while being unloaded from a lorry at an abattoir, causing a media frenzy.
The owner of the Tamworth Two said he still intended to have them slaughtered once they were recaptured, but the Daily Mail newspaper stepped in and bought the pigs in return for an exclusive story.
'Earned her freedom'
Dog walker Anna Aston, who found the Ollerton 11, contacted Brinsley Animal Rescue hoping they would be saved.
"Wherever she has come from, she deserves a safe and happy life with her little family," Mrs Aston said.
"I think she has earned her freedom now."
Volunteers had been going to the woods to feed Matilda.
"The commercial pigs have rings through their noses, which stops their natural instinct to forage and turn the soil over for food," Mr Beresford explained.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.