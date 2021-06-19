Nottingham mum's CPR call after boy dies following football game
The family of a boy who collapsed and died after playing football are calling for CPR training to be prioritised in secondary schools.
Kellum Thomas, 13, who had underlying health issues, suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Nottingham on 9 June.
His mum Jodie Wilson said: "The last thing he said before he went to play was 'Mum, I love you. See you later'."
The Department for Education (DfE) said pupils in secondary schools are taught first aid and how to administer CPR.
Kellum, who had autism and ADHD, had a reveal device fitted to monitor his heart after he had a cardiac arrest in 2016.
The teenager had been playing football with his best friend at Southglade Park in Top Valley before he died.
Ms Wilson said when he got home, Kellum had collapsed on the bathroom floor and she gave him CPR immediately.
"Every minute was crucial," she said. "I knew what to do, but not everyone knows how to give chest compressions.
"There are so many situations when CPR is needed - you don't know when you're going to need it."
Kellum was treated at home by paramedics and a specialist doctor, but later had a sudden cardiac arrest in hospital and died.
Ms Wilson said: "He was a loving boy, mindful, caring - just a really good boy, all round. He was my best friend."
She said he had wanted to be a photographer and had loved nature walks, adding she has started a memorial garden at their home.
On Wednesday, about 200 blue balloons were released by Kellum's family and friends on the same field where he played football.
"I'm never going to come to terms with Kellum not being here, but he was with me in my arms when he passed," Ms Wilson added.
A DfE spokesperson said: "All state schools are required to teach first aid as part of relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) and our statutory guidance includes CPR."
She added it had become compulsory in September 2020.
