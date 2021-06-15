Second attempted murder arrest after Nottingham street party stabbing
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at an illegal street party.
Police said bottles were thrown at officers giving first aid to an 18-year-old stabbing victim in Basford, Nottingham on Saturday night.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.
Earlier a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The suspect was also arrested on possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and has been released on bail.
The stabbing victim is being treated in hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Three officers suffered minor injuries in the disorder.
People living nearby said the party, in Bramble Close, was going on for at least seven hours on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Two other people were arrested and charged after the disturbance.
Barraket Selassie, of Repton Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a class B drug.
The 21-year-old was sentenced to 146 days in prison at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.
Malik Blake, of Allendale Avenue, Aspley, was remanded in custody on two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and possession of a class B drug.
The 22-year-old is due to go on trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 July.
