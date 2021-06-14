Attempted murder arrest over 'mob' street party stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at an illegal street party.
Police said officers were attacked as they gave first aid to the injured man in Basford, Nottingham, on Saturday night.
Bottles were thrown at officers and one was bitten as hundreds of people "swarmed" the streets.
The 22-year-old suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
People living nearby said the party, in Bramble Close, was going on for at least seven hours on Saturday afternoon and evening, and some people were seen defecating in public.
One woman told the BBC: "It became quickly clear people were arriving by car travelling into the area, parking in surrounding streets, [and we] felt literally hundreds of people swarming around our streets."
Nottinghamshire Police said the gathering was advertised on social media.
The 18-year-old man was attacked at about 22:00 BST, and taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the force.
Supt Mat Healey said it was a "brutal stabbing" in the midst of a "mob of people".
Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been charged with possession of a bladed article and cannabis, and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
