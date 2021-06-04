Nottingham man jailed for stab murder of YouTube musician
- Published
A man who murdered a musician in a stabbing outside a city shopping centre has been jailed for life.
Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala died after being stabbed near Nottingham's Victoria centre on 12 October.
Mazin Abdelmonim, 19, was found guilty of murder at Nottingham Crown Court and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison on Friday.
A judge described the attack - in one of the busiest parts of Nottingham - as "like stabbing the city in the heart".
Abdelmonim's co-defendant, Davarnay Parris - who was 17 at the time - was found not guilty of murder.
The 18-year-old was also found not guilty of manslaughter but had admitted having a bladed article in a public place and unrelated drugs offences, and was handed a two-year conditional discharge.
The court heard Mr Kissingou-Mabiala was "minding his own business" as he walked along Milton Street to the Victoria centre.
Abdelmonim and Parris had recognised the 20-year-old from his YouTube music videos, a jury was told.
Both defendants were from the Radford area of Nottingham, while the victim was from a rival area in Top Valley.
A confrontation ensued, during which Abdelmonim produced his knife - described in the trial as "fearsome" and "large" - and fatally injured Mr Kissingou-Mabiala, who was unarmed.
The jury heard Abdelmonim escaped by catching a tram but he had dropped his phone on the street, so when his mother called, the police quickly identified him.
During his defence, Abdelmonim said he did not intend to inflict harm on the deceased, who was stabbed twice, with one wound to the chest that went through his heart, and another to his abdomen.
Mr Kissingou-Mabiala also had extensive defensive injuries to both of his hands from grabbing the blade to try to stop himself being stabbed, the court heard.
Sentencing Abdelmonim, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said the attack being carried out in one of the most crowded areas of Nottingham was "like stabbing the city in the heart".
"It happened brazenly and in broad daylight," he said.
"You couldn't have done it in a more central part of Nottingham."
The judge also warned others against adding to "a cycle of revenge" among gang members in the city.
"Someone somewhere has to say all this must stop," he said.
'Reckless stupidity'
Regarding Parris, the judge said the defendant's "sensible decision" to not wield the weapon he had been carrying would have been key in the jury finding him not guilty of murder.
"I hope that what's happened in this trial has made you understand just how dangerous it is to carry knives," he told him.
"Don't ever make the mistake of taking a weapon out again."
Det Insp Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Keany had his whole life ahead of him. He had a promising music career, he had dreams and aspirations. They were taken away from him when Abdelmonim attacked him out of the blue.
"It's truly tragic that this happened and a man is going to pay the price for his reckless stupidity."