Nottinghamshire police boss scraps deputy role to save money
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) says she will not have a deputy so the money can be used on front-line policing instead.
Caroline Henry, who was elected as Nottinghamshire's PCC this month, said not appointing a new candidate would allow money to be spent elsewhere.
She also said she would not claim expenses for travel within the county.
The Nottinghamshire Police Federation said the move is welcome if it means more funding for local policing.
All PCCs in England and Wales are able to appoint deputies to assist them in holding their local police forces to account.
Under Paddy Tipping, the Labour PCC who held the role since its creation in 2012 until this month's elections, the role of deputy was most recently carried out by Emma Foody, who received a salary of £61,200 per annum.
The Conservative commissioner said she aims to use as much of her budget on "front-line policing".
"I am absolutely committed to doing things diﬀerently," she said.
"Until the deputy commissioner post is mandated by law, which is likely to come at some point in the future as the workload increases, I will be scrapping the role and saving the money."
Mark Petrovic, chairman of the Nottinghamshire Police Federation, is due to meet Ms Henry in the coming weeks.
He said: "I think it has potential - it's a bold step.
"We didn't have one for a while in Notts, so if the new PCC wants to do it that way and we get more money for local policing, then we would welcome it.
"If she thinks she can do it all from her office and manage it, then brilliant.
"We would welcome anything that brings in more money and more officers."