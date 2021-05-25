Man jailed for raping woman in Nottingham park showed 'no remorse'
A man has been jailed for seven years for raping a woman in a city park.
The attack took place at Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham at about 02:00 GMT on 9 February 2020.
Sheldon Harlow, 36, of Fleece Street, Bradford, originally denied assaulting the sex worker but later admitted two counts of rape.
Police said he showed "no remorse" throughout the investigation after he was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
The attack happened when the woman was stood in the Mansfield Road area of the park.
Nottinghamshire Police said Harlow covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming when he dragged her into a bush and raped her on the muddy ground.
Afterwards he asked the victim to go back with him to where he was staying but when she refused he walked away "like nothing had happened".
In a statement, the victim said: "I couldn't do anything and felt too scared to fight back.
"He had stopped me from screaming and I didn't know what he was going to do to me. I was left to feel disgusting."
Police arrested Harlow a few days later as a result of forensic evidence and inquiries.
He originally denied two counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over but later changed his plea to guilty.
Det Con Donna Robinson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "No one should be forced or coerced into a sexual act of any kind.
"Harlow's actions were unthinkable, dragging a woman off the street and raping her on the ground.
"He showed no remorse throughout our investigation."
