Publisher hails first LGBT-produced two dads children's book
An author has said he was inspired by his experience of adopting to write a book about a girl with two fathers.
Gareth Peter said he thought My Daddies was the first book of its kind to be written and illustrated by same-sex adoptive parents.
Mr Peter, from Nottingham, said he was inspired to write his debut work after noticing a lack of books on the topic.
Publishers Puffin said it was its first picture book about two gay dads with both an LGBT author and illustrator.
'Magical'
The children's book, which was published on 1 April, is about a young adopted girl who loves reading and goes on adventures with her fathers.
It was illustrated by Garry Parsons, famous for the art in The Dinosaur that Pooped series and a same-sex parent himself.
Mr Peter, 40, who has adopted two children with his partner, said: "When our first boy came to live with us I felt there was a complete lack of picture books with LGBTQ+ families in them, ones that included families like ours.
"I think it's essential children are able to see themselves represented in books.
"Schools are changing their policies around teaching relationships and sex education and I think it's important there are colourful, fun, vibrant books that talk about a whole spectrum of families."
Mr Peter said the story had been inspired by his own experience of being a father.
"I knew I wanted to be a dad from a young age, but being gay and growing up in the 1990s, I didn't think it would ever be possible," said Mr Peter.
"But when the proud moment came when our sons moved in and I heard the magical word 'daddy', I wanted to capture this in a story.
"When a child of a blended or LGBTQ+ family sees our book, I hope they will see themselves.
"But when a child from another dynamic sees it, I hope they will accept that families come in all shapes and sizes."
Puffin's editor director, Joe Marriott, said: "It's a picture book that features a wonderfully likable, fun and loving family that every reader will relate to, and answers an urgent need for more representations of gay characters in children's literature."
