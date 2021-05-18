Nottingham musician stabbed in the heart in crowded street
- Published
A musician died after he was stabbed in the heart with a "large" and "fearsome" knife in a crowded street outside a shopping centre, a court has heard.
Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, 20, was found injured in Milton Street, next to Nottingham's Victoria shopping centre at lunchtime on 12 October.
Mazin Abdelmonim, 19, and an 18-year-old man are on trial accused of murder.
Nottingham Crown Court heard they have both admitted having a bladed article in a public place but deny murder.
Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC said: "Keany was just 20 years old. He was alone. He was unarmed. He was on his mobile phone and was minding his own business as he made his way along Milton Street to the Victoria Centre.
"The knife that killed him, wielded by Abdelmonim, was never recovered," he said.
After holding up the sheath of this knife, Mr Joyce said some eye witnesses described the weapon as a "machete".
"As you have already discovered, it was a fearsome weapon," he added.
He said both defendants were carrying large knives down their trousers before the attack.
"It was Abdelmonim which inflicted the injuries with a large bladed weapon which he unsheathed but dropped the sheath," Mr Joyce said.
He added: "The prosecution case is that [the younger defendant] was physically assisting in the attack or encouraging Abdelmonim to stab Keany, knowing that Abdelmonim had the knife with a blade that long in his possession.
"These two shared the intention to kill him or to cause him really serious injury."
He said the victim was stabbed twice, with one wound to the upper right chest, which went through his heart, and another to the centre of his abdomen.
Mr Kissingou-Mabiala also had extensive defensive injuries to both of his hands from grabbing the blade to try to stop himself being stabbed, the court heard.
After the attack, the defendants ran off and he asked people to call an ambulance before he collapsed.
The jury heard how Mr Abdelmonim, of Midland Way, in Radford, escaped by catching a tram but he had dropped his phone on the street, so when his mother called, the police quickly identified him.
The other defendant, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named, got on a bus followed by a police officer, who arrested him.
The trial continues.