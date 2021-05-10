Covid: Nottingham surge testing after Indian variant rise
Surge testing is to start in Nottingham for two weeks after a rise in cases of the Indian variant of Covid.
The city council said some cases, but not all, had been found in shared, private accommodation in the city.
It said not all cases related to travel and some were "thought to have been picked up via community transmission".
Public Health England which elevated the Indian variant as a "variant of concern" last week said it was monitoring them "extremely closely".
David Johns, interim director of public health in Nottingham, said the cases had been found in Nottingham city by Public Health England.
"For most people, the 'variant of concern' will simply mean being extra vigilant when we stick to the guidance around 'hands, face, space' in order to keep each other safe," he said.
"We need everybody's help with this. If you are asked to come forward for a test, please work with our teams and get tested at the earliest opportunity."
Nottingham City Council is working with Public Health England and the NHS to carry out the targeted testing in the city over the next two weeks.
Dr Susan Hopkins, from Public Health England, said: "The way to limit the spread of all variants is the same and although we are all enjoying slightly more freedom, the virus is still with us.
"We are monitoring all of these variants extremely closely and have taken the decision to classify this as a 'variant of concern' because the indications are that this VOC-21APR-02 is a more transmissible variant."
