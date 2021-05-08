BBC News

Elections 2021: Nottinghamshire PCC election win for Conservatives

image captionCaroline Henry will take over the police and crime commissioner post from Labour's Paddy Tipping

The Conservatives have won the election for the post of police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Nottinghamshire.

Caroline Henry will be the first Conservative in the role after earning 138,658 votes, with Labour candidate Paddy Tipping - the incumbent PCC - receiving 131,302.

Mr Tipping has been in the post for nine years. He was first elected as PCC in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

Liberal Democrat candidate David Watts was eliminated in the first round.

Ms Henry said: "What an amazing result. Thank you so much to everybody who has put their trust in me to make Notts safe.

"I am going to be all over Nottinghamshire listening to what people need."

After the first round of voting, Ms Henry was in the lead with 131,318 votes, with Mr Tipping in second on 119,271.

image captionPaddy Tipping was Nottinghamshire's PCC for nine years

As neither candidate had received more than 50% of the votes, the lowest-polling candidate Mr Watts was eliminated and second preference ballots counted.

This meant the ballots which picked the Liberal Democrat candidate as the first choice were checked for second preferences, and those choices were added to the two remaining candidates' totals.

The turnout for the election, which was overseen by Rushcliffe Borough Council, was 33.16%, up from 21.8% in the last PCC election in 2016.

In Nottinghamshire County Council's elections on Thursday, the Conservatives took control of the council for the first time in 12 years.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

