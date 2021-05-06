Fire crews tackle Nottingham scrap unit fire
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrap unit which has sent huge plumes of smoke into the air.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sims Metal at 17:20 BST at Harrimans Lane in the Dunkirk area of Nottingham.
About 25 firefighters from crews in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire are working to get the blaze under control.
A spokesperson said there are not thought to be any casualties.
The cause, at present, is unclear, the service said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.