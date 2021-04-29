Blood and waste found by inspectors at Arnold mental health hospital
Human waste, blood and dried food have been found on floors and walls of a mental health hospital by inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said patients were being cared for in an "unacceptable environment" at Priory Hospital, in Arnold, Nottinghamshire.
The hospital was rated inadequate and placed in special measures following an inspection in March.
A Priory Group spokesman said the hospital was "responding quickly and positively to addressing the issues".
This inspection comes after anonymous sources reported poor hygiene and gaps in patient safety measures at the independent hospital for adults.
The care regulator said inspectors also found dirty toilets and a bag of urine that had been left for several days.
There were also ligature risks in patient areas and the CQC said this danger was heightened by problems with the alarm system for emergencies.
Dr Kevin Cleary, from the CQC, said standards of cleanliness were "well below what people should be able to expect".
He added: "I am also concerned that although we had previously raised ligature risks with the hospital's leaders, they had not comprehensively acted to protect patients at risk of self-harming.
"However, I am pleased that the service began addressing inspectors' hygiene concerns before the inspection concluded, and staff should be commended for reducing the use of restraint."
The CQC said if there was insufficient improvement, it would use its enforcement powers to protect patients and hold the hospital leaders to account.
'Significant improvement'
A Priory Group spokesman said: "A significant amount of work has taken place since the CQC visited in March to improve procedures, governance, and staff training so we deliver consistently high-quality, safe care.
"This work has been overseen by a new hospital director and senior management, and we already have a significantly improved environment for our patients.
"We provided assurance to the CQC that effective and rigorous systems around safety, hygiene, and infection control are in place."
Priory's St John's House in Palgrave, Suffolk was rated inadequate and banned from admitting new patients after an inspection in December and The Priory Hospital Bristol was told to make urgent improvements last year.
