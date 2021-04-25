Nottingham woman fined £10k over 30th birthday marquee party
- Published
A woman has been fined £10,000 after police broke up a 30th birthday party of more than 50 people inside a marquee.
Nottinghamshire Police received reports of the party in St Emmanuel View, Bestwood, Nottingham, at about 20:30 BST on Friday night.
Officers found the marquee set up at the back of the property "and a large gathering was taking place inside".
The force said it "had no choice" but to hand the organiser the large fine.
Under the government's current guidelines in England, two households or groups of up to six people are allowed to socialise in parks and private gardens.
Assistant Chief Constable Gerard Milano said: "We have no wish to break up people's fun but the rules are really clear and they are there to protect us all, and where there are clear and deliberate breaches of the regulations, like in this case, we have no choice but to take action.
"We will continue to respond to reports like this and act accordingly, and we will continue to engage, explain, encourage and, when necessary, take action as we move forward with the government's roadmap."
