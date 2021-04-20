BBC News

Doctor denies sexually assaulting patients in Nottingham

image captionTayabb Shah is accused of five counts of sexual assault at the Queen's Medical Centre

A doctor has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two male patients at a hospital in Nottingham.

Tayabb Shah is accused of five counts of sexual assault at the Queen's Medical Centre between 11 and 25 September last year.

The 38-year-old, previously of Embley Road, Nottingham, denied the charges during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was bailed and is set to face a trial on 31 January 2022.

As part of his bail conditions, he is banned from visiting the Queen's Medical Centre unless he has a medical emergency.

