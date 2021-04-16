Man admits death of Nottingham University student by dangerous driving
A driver has admitted causing the death of a university student who was hit by a car in Nottingham city centre.
William Christmas, 19, died at the scene of the crash in Derby Road on 19 March 2020.
Manish Shah, 38, of Barsby Drive, Loughborough, admitted dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court.
He was given an interim driving disqualification and bailed until sentencing on 13 May.
Mr Christmas, from Dorset, was a first-year student at the University of Nottingham and was studying politics and international relations.
