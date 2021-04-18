Woman, 80, was among first females to get Duke of Edinburgh's Award
One of the first female recipients of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award has been remembering the day he presented her with the honour.
Shirley Powell, 80, from West Bridgford, Nottingham, was invited to Buckingham Palace after completing multiple tasks to gain the award in 1960.
The day culminated in the 19-year-old being given a brooch by Prince Philip
She says she has been a loyal supporter of the duke ever since.
The Duke of Edinburgh's Award was launched in 1956 for boys before being extended to girls the following year.
It was designed to give young people more opportunities for outdoor adventures and life experiences.
Mrs Powell, who lived in Birkenhead, Wirral, at the time, got involved after her local rangers group was invited to participate.
To qualify for the award she had to complete tasks including planning expeditions, rock climbing, playing badminton, first aid training and community work.
After completing all required elements, becoming one of the first two females in Wirral to do so, she was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive her award from the Duke of Edinburgh himself on 14 December 1960.
'Lovely person'
"It was lovely at Buckingham Palace, very well organised," she said.
"It was a sort-of theatre set-up. They called out your name and you'd go up separately in turn.
"He [Prince Philip] shook my hand and said 'you must have worked very hard'.
"It did seem like he had read all the information about what we'd been doing."
Mrs Powell said the duke asked where she worked and she told him she was "a manifest typist at Cunard - my first job".
"He came across as a lovely person and ever since then I've always had goose pimples when I've heard his name.
"When I heard he'd died it really brought back those memories," she said.
Emma Mason, who helps Mrs Powell walk her dogs, said her friend had not mentioned her royal encounter until last week.
"Shirley sprung it on everyone when the duke died," she said.
"She brought all these press cuttings and we couldn't believe she had kept this secret from us."
Mrs Powell said: "It's sad that he's died but you don't want people to go on and suffer."