Elections 2021: What matters to people in Mansfield?
By David Pittam
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Voters across the country will head to the polls next month to put thousands of councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners in positions of power.
The elections on 6 May will decide who runs local services such as schools, libraries and bin collections.
Nottinghamshire County Council is one of 143 local authorities in England holding elections, so we went to one town in the county to find out what issues matter most to them.
In 2017 the Conservatives fell three seats short of taking overall control of the county council, which has been governed by a coalition.
However, few people we spoke to as we wandered around the market town of Mansfield were interested in party politics.
Some people were incensed by potholes on the roads, with others concerned about adult social care.
However, a major worry of almost everyone we spoke to was the state of the town centre.
Many said they felt their once "bustling" and "thriving" high street was going "downhill", pointing to the numerous empty shops and anti-social behaviour on the streets.
Johnny Reese, 74, who was born and raised in Mansfield, said it used to be one of the "best little towns in the Midlands" but it has "gradually died off".
He said: "I think it's terminal - it's too late, people didn't realise what was going to happen and took it for granted that when one shop closed, another would open.
"The council will go through the motions as usual. They promise the earth, but nothing happens."
'Move tomorrow if I could'
Jodi Green, a 35-year-old mother-of-three, said she'd "move tomorrow if I could".
She said: "Before the pandemic I stopped coming into town, there's that many druggies around.
"One of my kids asked me why they were behaving the way they do - I shouldn't have to explain something like that to my child while we go through a public place."
Others felt the town centre's woes could be solved with more investment and were looking for election candidates that would help to bring that into the area.
Sheila Headworth, an 81-year-old retired secretary, said: "It's so sad to see things closing down. When I came in the 60s it was a terribly bustling place. It's less busy now.
"Rates could be lessened, the car park could be cheaper.
"I want someone who is talking about looking after Mansfield more, talking about investment in the town and encouraging the shops to come back."
'Nice, lovely town'
Marc Farrow-Johnson, from Mansfield Woodhouse, was hopeful local councillors could turn things around.
"I'd like them to try and make Mansfield a better place, to get more people to come here.
"I think it's a good place, it's a nice, lovely town but it could be better," he said.
Nelson Blackley, a Nottingham-based retail analyst, said most towns and cities "have major problems".
He said the collapse of big names like Debenhams and Topshop would leave holes that are not likely to be replaced by other retailers, but added local authorities could take advantage of new opportunities that may arise from more people working from home and shopping locally as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maria Loroño-Leturiondo, a researcher for the government's High Streets Task Force, agreed that high streets needed to diversify.
"We have done a study and places that offered more than just retail options are the ones that experienced a lower drop in footfall," she added.
"Local authorities should try and support new and creative ideas."
'Feel forgotten'
Another issue that came up on the streets was funding for mental health, with studies showing Covid lockdowns had a major impact on the UK's well-being.
Daniel Stride, a 33-year-old YouTuber who has Asperger's syndrome, said he feels "forgotten" at times.
He said short-term support from the NHS was "flawless" but long-term help for those aged 18 and over is down to the county council.
"During lockdown I've gone down some dark roads and my biggest support has been my mum, my dad and my nana - but some people don't have that.
"I want them to be talking more about mental health and securing more funding for it," he added.
Joan Radford, 81, has a 61-year-old disabled son who needs round-the-clock care - which is paid for by the county council - so she will be keeping an eye on what candidates are saying about adult social care.
She said: "I'm really happy with where he is, and he's happy there too.
"I can't say there's anything that needs improving but I want to know it is being reviewed."
But perhaps any candidate's biggest obstacle is getting voters to believe in them.
Most of the people we spoke to were disillusioned with local politics and regardless of whether or not they planned on voting and which party they supported, people said they felt it would not make a difference.
At the Mansfield District Council elections in 2019, the turnout was just below 30%.
The attitude of many people we spoke to could be summed up by one woman who, when asked what she thought about the local elections, replied over her shoulder as she walked away: "Politics? I don't bother with politics, duck."
On 6 May across England millions of people will be voting for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners. Register to vote here.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.