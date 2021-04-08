Nottinghamshire stalker threatened ex with online paedophile claims
- Published
A woman has been jailed for two years after police said she labelled her ex a paedophile on social media.
Stacy Clemence demanded money and stalked the man, whom she met online.
At Nottingham Crown Court the 33-year-old, from Carlton in Lindrick, in Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to stalking and malicious communications.
Police said Clemence's actions had a "huge impact" on the victim's life and mental health.
'Fear and distress'
After meeting on a dating website, the couple's relationship broke down over Clemence's constant demand for cash, officers said.
The victim tried to end the relationship and changed his phone number but Clemence tracked him down.
When he refused to pay her £600, Clemence claimed he was a paedophile on his employer's Facebook page, police said.
She was arrested in February 2019.
PC Jenna Sorensen said: "These type of offences cause a significant amount of fear and distress and we simply won't tolerate this kind of behaviour in Nottinghamshire.
"It caused adverse effects on his usual day-to-day activities and had a huge impact on his life and mental health."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.