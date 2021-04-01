Covid: 'Groundhog Day' after late-night Nottingham park party
- Published
Rubbish has been left scattered across a city park in scenes described as "Groundhog Day" after large groups were seen partying in breach of Covid rules.
Videos of crowds gathering and dancing at Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground on Wednesday night have emerged on social media.
It followed "appalling scenes" earlier this week that prompted the closure of two other city parks, the Arboretum and Lenton Recreation Ground.
Both parks have now reopened.
East Midlands-based cameraman Ashley Kirk said one person was seen using an aerosol can "as a flamethrower".
He said police told him it was "too risky to intervene" as officers already had bottles thrown at them.
Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for comment.
Videos of the groups revelling with little or no social distancing being observed were also posted on Snapchat.
Nottingham City Council street teams were at the Forest Recreation Ground on Thursday morning clearing up rubbish, with one Labour councillor describing the situation as "Groundhog Day".
Rebecca Langton, portfolio holder for communities, highways and strategic transport, added: "It's so upsetting that a small minority of people continue to show a complete disrespect for others and judging by pictures from last night, of public safety and the law."
The government has warned the public "don't blow it" after thousands across England gathered to enjoy the weather in outdoor spaces following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.
Since Monday, two households or groups of up to six people have been allowed to meet outdoors.
'Spoiling their fun'
The latest scenes come after hundreds descended on to the Arboretum and were seen brawling and drinking on Monday.
Council leader David Mellen said on Tuesday authorities were working with the city's two universities as it was believed a "good number" of people at the Arboretum were students.
Both Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham have been contacted for comment.
A Nottingham student told the BBC some students thought police were "spoiling their fun".
"It annoyed me that a small minority of students were causing such a disturbance to the residents of Nottingham. We are not permanent residents and it's only our home for a few months of the year," said Matt Lee.
"It's upsetting that students have had this effect on the people of Nottingham."