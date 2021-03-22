Nottinghamshire's West Burton A power station to close in 2022
- Published
One of Britain's two remaining coal-fired power stations is to close, its owners have announced,
EDF said West Burton A power station, in Nottinghamshire, would be decommissioned from September 2022.
It will leave just Uniper's Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, in the same county, still generating coal-fired electricity on the British grid.
The government has set a deadline to close all of Britain's unabated coal-fired power stations by October 2025.
The push forms part of efforts to tackle climate change and there have recently been consultations on bringing the date forward to 2024.
'Right time'
EDF said two of the four coal units at West Burton A would be available over the next 18 months only to meet commitments under the "capacity market", which pays power plants to be ready to come online to ensure continuity of supply.
The power station, which opened in 1966, is capable of generating enough electricity for approximately 3.7m UK homes, and at its peak employed 750 people, with around 170 currently working there.
EDF managing direction Matt Sykes said: "West Burton A and its loyal workforce have played a critical role providing power to the UK for 55 years, including during this recent winter.
"With EDF's power generation strategy firmly focused on nuclear and renewable - and in this key year for UK leadership on climate change - we now believe it is the right time to provide clarity to our employees and all those connected to the site."
The company added it has been working with trade unions to prepare for the future of West Burton A and help staff "extend their career after closure".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.