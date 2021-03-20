Man charged with attack on pregnant woman in Sneinton
A man has been charged with attacking a pregnant woman who was repeatedly punched, choked and bitten.
The woman was also pushed down some stairs during the violent attack in Sneinton, Nottingham, on Thursday, police said.
A 27-year-old suspect, of Dunstan Street in Netherfield, has been charged with actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
He has been remanded to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 May.
'Abhorrent attack'
The accused is also charged with two counts of racially aggravated public order against the officers who attended.
Det Sgt Dave Nicks said: "This was an abhorrent attack on a vulnerable woman in the early stages of pregnancy.
"Thankfully she appears to be recovering well and her pregnancy has not suffered any immediate effects.
"I'd like to thank the person who called in the attack who enabled us to instantly attend to ensure the victim got medical help whilst tracking down a suspect."
