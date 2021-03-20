Man's family 'begged' for hospital visit before he died
- Published
A woman has described how she "begged" in vain to see her husband before he died in hospital.
David Howells, 57, spent two weeks on wards at Nottingham City Hospital after being admitted with complications relating to a heart condition.
Exemptions to Covid restrictions allow for some compassionate visits, but Mr Howells' wife Sharon and daughter Kim's requests were refused.
The hospital trust said it believed its policies were applied correctly.
Mrs Howells, 58, said: "What we can never forget, understand or forgive is the fact he was denied any contact even in his darkest, scariest moments of life."
Mr Howells, a father of three, was admitted to hospital in January with complications caused by a condition known as cardiomyopathy.
However, his health did not improve.
He also tested positive for coronavirus, which his family believe he picked up in hospital.
Mr Howells' wife said he sent them texts and videos showing he was struggling mentally and physically, and that they "begged" doctors to see him.
At one point Mrs Howells said she and her daughter Kim were on a ward just feet away, but were not allowed any further.
'It was cruel'
She said she accepted it may not have been considered an "end of life" situation, but that she was told there was a "good chance" he would not return home.
"If this was not a compassionate situation, what is?" she asked.
"Had we been allowed just five minutes with him under supervision, he would still be here.
"The fighting spirit was taken out of him.
"It was cruel, it shouldn't have happened."
Mr Howells died of heart failure on 8 February, after sending a final text.
It read: "I'm really not good. I don't think I'm going to make it. They're not listening."
'Difficult decisions'
His family were called in as his health deteriorated, but were not able to get there in time, despite Mrs Howells rushing to the hospital in her pyjamas.
Sarah Moppett, interim chief nurse at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "This is clearly a tragic and hugely difficult time for the Howells family."
The trust said it believed its visiting restrictions policy was applied appropriately at the time.
"Our staff have to make difficult decisions every day, and always try to do what is best for patients and their families," Ms Moppett said.
"Where a patient deteriorates very rapidly, it is not always possible to predict when they are approaching the end of their life.
"In the case of Mr Howells, we contacted the family at the earliest opportunity, but very sadly the family could not get to Mr Howells before he passed away, due to the very sudden and rapid deterioration in his condition."
