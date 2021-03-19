Nottinghamshire dog theft officer vows to 'stop owners' heartache'
The country's first senior police officer in charge of dog theft has vowed to "reduce that heartache" felt by families who have lost their pets.
On Friday, Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones was announced as Nottinghamshire Police's lead on investigating stolen pet crimes.
Dog thefts are believed to have risen by 250% nationwide during the pandemic, due to increased demand.
The RPSCA praised the force for trying to tackle the "distressing" trend.
'Part of the family'
Ch Insp Styles-Jones estimated there were about 40 dog thefts in Nottinghamshire every year.
She said: "I have dogs; I understand how dogs are part of the family for a lot of people. I understand the impact that dog theft or the harming of animals can have on people.
"I want to try to make a difference and reduce that heartache."
Ch Insp Styles-Jones, who has been an officer for 18 years, said it appeared dog theft in Nottinghamshire was currently an "opportunist crime".
"There's certainly no evidence in Nottinghamshire of organised crime gangs, which I know the public are worried about," she added.
She said the force was approaching websites that specialise in the sale of dogs to "work together" to prevent illegal activity.
As demand for dogs rose during lockdown, the prices they fetched online increased exponentially, with puppies from popular breeds selling for more than £3,000.
Some fear this has led to a rise in dog thefts.
Gloucestershire's police and crime commissioner has suggested owners should be required to have identity documents for their pets in a bid to combat theft.
The RSPCA said: "Pet theft is a heartbreaking and extremely distressing situation for both pets and their owners and it is great to hear that Nottinghamshire Police have appointed a senior officer to tackle this issue."
