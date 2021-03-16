Joseph Chattaway admits attacking parents with hammer in Mapperley
A man has admitted carrying out a "horrifying" hammer attack on his parents, which left them both in hospital.
Joseph Chattaway hit his mother and father on their heads with a hammer at their home on Pilkington Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, on 5 August.
He was arrested a week later after a large-scale police search to find him.
Chattaway, 25, admitted two counts of wounding with intent at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
He was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on 7 June.
Chattaway denied two counts of attempted murder but admitted the lesser charges on Monday's hearing.
Nottinghamshire Police said the "horrifying" attack sent "shockwaves" through the local community.
The force said seven months on, Chattaway's father, who suffered life-threatening injuries, remains in hospital. His mother was discharged in August.
It has asked for people to respect the privacy of the victims.
'Incredibly violent assault'
Det Insp Pamela Dowson said: "This was a serious domestic incident that had a devastating impact on the victims and the local community.
"Not only was this an incredibly violent assault, it also happened during the daytime and at some point continued in the street. The shock of this incident was felt throughout the area whilst Chattaway remained at large."
The force added "a number of different tactics" were used to find Chattaway, including a police helicopter and drones.
He was found and arrested 60 miles away in Staffordshire on 14 August.
