Coronavirus: Apology for 'confusion' after over 40s vaccine U-turn
- Published
An announcement that a county's Covid-19 vaccinations were available to people aged over 40 caused confusion after it was withdrawn hours later.
The Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced on Monday morning that booking was open to those aged over 40.
But by 12:30 GMT the Swiftqueue booking site said it was "no longer offering" the vaccine to anyone under 50.
It apologised "for the confusion". The CCG has been contacted for a comment.
Earlier the CCG had put out a message saying anyone over 40 could book by phone or online.
Some in this age group were able to book, but those who tried later could not.
Kate McMurray, 41, of Carlton, was one of those who had tried to get a slot and failed.
She said: "The very small apology... does not go a long way to instil confidence in the service."
On its website, Swiftqueue said: "Nottingham clinics are no longer offering Covid vaccinations to patients aged 40+.
"This went live this morning (15 March) but Nottingham clinics have now stopped offering this.
"Patients aged 50+ or older can currently book their Covid Vaccination appointment.
"If you are under 40 years of age, please wait until you are advised to book online.
"Apologies for the confusion caused."
The CCG has not withdrawn its original tweet about over 40s being eligible and has been contacted by the BBC for a response.
