Teenage girl headbutts man after being grabbed on path
- Published
Police are trying to find a man who was headbutted by a teenage girl after he attacked her as she walked along a path in Derby.
The man grabbed the girl from behind, but she managed to run off after defending herself.
She told the police he had a number of distinctive cuts and a mark on the back of his left hand.
The search comes as campaigners in Derby prepare to hold an online vigil for Sarah Everard and other women.
The Derby attack happened as the girl passed Allen Street Recreation Ground in Alvaston at about 16:10 GMT on Tuesday 23 February.
The man was described as having a long horizontal cut just below his little finger, a cut around the top of his index finger and a mark on the back of his hand a little below his index finger
Derbyshire Police said there had been extra patrols in the area since it happened.
The online vigil, called Reclaim Derby Streets, is being held between 18:00 and 19:00 GMT.
It has been organised by several women's campaign groups in Derby, including Women's Day Derby and Derby End Violence Against Women Coalition.
Organisers said it was for Sarah Everard and "all who have been taken, go missing, endure harassment, feel unsafe, or face the fear of misogynist violence".
Ms Everard, 33, disappeared when walking home from Clapham to Brixton in south London last week. Her body was found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent.
A Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard and appeared in court.
Reclaim Derby Streets has invited people to use the event to share their experiences, photos of them with a solidarity sign or candle, and share ideas to create change.
