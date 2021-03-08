Covid: Mansfield barbers fined after men found having haircuts
Ten men have been fined after a barbers was found operating in breach of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
Nottinghamshire Police said they visited Millers Barbers in Mansfield on Sunday after a member of the public reported seeing customers.
Officers found a number of people inside who were having or waiting for haircuts.
The 28-year-old business owner was fined £1,000, while nine other men aged between 22 and 55 were fined £200.
The barbers - which had heavily tinted windows - is believed by police to have been taking reservations for haircuts from Facebook as it carried on trading.
The business had been warned in June about restrictions in place due to the pandemic, a police spokesman said.
Hairdressers are one of hundreds of businesses not allowed to be open during the current lockdown, and are set to be able to reopen from 12 April.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said most people have been sticking to the rules, but urged businesses and residents "to continue to act responsibly".
"This was a flagrant breach of the rules and ultimately turned out to be very expensive haircuts for these customers," he said.
