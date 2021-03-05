Stapleford stabbing: Woman charged with murdering 77-year-old man
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder after a 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed.
Raymond Dixon was found injured at a property in Moorbridge Lane, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, at about 06:20 GMT on Wednesday, and died shortly afterwards.
Nottinghamshire Police said Ann Dixon, 48, of Moorbridge Lane, was charged with murder and remanded into custody.
She is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Det Insp Steve Wragg said: "This was a tragic and distressing incident in which a man has lost his life.
"As our investigation continues we are also working to support the victim's family at what we know will be an incredibly difficult time."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.