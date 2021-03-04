Police rescue 11 puppies 'crammed into guinea pig cage'
- Published
Police have rescued nearly a dozen "severely dehydrated" and "distressed" puppies that were crammed into plastic bags and a guinea pig cage in a van.
Officers believe the dogs - discovered in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday - were stolen.
They found them after a tip-off from a member of the public about a bad smell coming from a house.
Further searches led officers to a nearby van, where the puppies were found "in an appalling state".
Six of the dogs found in small crates and bags were inside the guinea pig cage, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud.
The dogs have been given to vets to look after and the RSPCA has been contacted.
Officers made the discovery after visiting the house in Apple Walk.
They found no dogs inside but spotted the van with its windows "steamed up" nearby, and when they looked in, saw movement in a bag in the passenger seat.
They broke in and found the puppies.
Insp Chris Pearson said: "The puppies located inside the van were in an appalling state and were visibly distressed.
"We are determined to uncover what has been happening at this house and establish where the animals have come from."
The man, who was arrested at the scene, remains in custody.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.